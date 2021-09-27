News

400 Countries Now Granted WTTC’s ‘Safe Travel Stamp’

More than 400 destinations around the world now proudly hold the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, which is a globally recognised seal of approval for Covid-safe destinations.

WTTC, which has been continuously leading the private sector in the efforts to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel, launched the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp just over one year ago.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO, WTTC said: “We are delighted that our Safe Travels stamp continues to go from strength to strength and has been adopted by destinations from every corner of the world.

“From Portugal to Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka to Slovenia, Thailand to Tunisia, our stamp is now recognised around the globe.

“This is testimony to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in making our stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers.

“This sets a standard of health and safety protocols so visitors can travel safe in the knowledge that a destination is following the highest standards.”

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report (EIR), in 2019, Travel & Tourism contributed 10.4% to global GDP and supported 334 million jobs (one in 10 jobs across the world).

However, following a year of global lockdowns and closed borders, some 62 million jobs in Travel & Tourism were lost around the world, and the sector’s contribution to global GDP slumped by US$4.5 trillion (-49.1%).

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

