40 Days to Travel Centres Gatsby-themed Conference

With less than 40 days to go to this year’s Gatsby-themed Travel Centres conference, anticipation is building amongst member agents and trade partners alike.

The consortium is back at its old haunt, the Killashee Hotel in Co. Kildare, host to five previous conferences, the fifth being last year’s event, Travel Centres’ first conference since the end of covid restrictions.

This year’s headline speaker is UK-based Russell Beck who will be asking conference delegates to question everything they know about their own businesses in his keynote address.

With many companies now suffering from the ‘great resignation’, Russell will be asking provocative questions such as: ’We leave our bosses, not our jobs. Do you know what really motivates and engages your people?’’

Also headlining this year’s event will be Andy Harmer, managing director of CLIA Europe, who will be providing delegates with an up-to-date report on the status of cruising in Ireland and its growing stature as a mainstream travel option for all consumers.

This year’s joint headline sponsors are Royal Caribbean and sister brand Silversea whilst other sponsors named to date include United Airlines, Air Canada, MSC Cruises, Tui, Bedsonline, Stuba, Sunway and Hertz.

In separate conference-related news, member Platinum Travel was the lucky winner of a free 2-night conference package for two, sponsored by Bedsonline. Bedsonline is delighted to support this year’s Travel Centres conference and in addition to the sponsorship of our great draw, Bedsonline is also sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks reception on Saturday night. Bedsonline would like to congratulate Platinum Travel on winning the prize and hope Ciara and the team enjoy stepping back in time to celebrate the “Roaring 20’s”

The conference takes place on November 11th & 12th.