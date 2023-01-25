SEARCH
300 Flights In and Out of Berlin Airport Cancelled Amid Strike

All flights at Berlin Airport have been cancelled today, Wednesday as ground staff strike to demand higher pay, affecting 300 flights in and out of the city.

Verdi, the labour union has said that its members are looking for a pay increase of €500 per month.

A one-off payment of €2,000 has been offered to workers according to the German news agency dpa.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year, while increases in the cost of energy and food meant full-year inflation of 7.9% was reached in 2022.

