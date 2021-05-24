29% of Irish Adults Have Short Term Travel Plans

The number of Irish adults planning short term travel has nearly doubled from earlier this year, according to Finder’s Travel Index.

29 per cent of Irish adults plan to take at least one trip in the next three months, up from 15 per cent in February.

Travel plans have grown significantly month on month from 15 per cent in February to 20 per cent in March, 22 per cent in April and now 29 per cent following the May survey – a jump of 14 percentage points in four months.

Summer Travel Plans

Irish adults are most interested in travelling in June, with 14 per cent planning to travel either domestically or abroad over the first month of summer, while 9 per cent plan to travel in July and 12 per cent in August.

Senior writer at Finder, James Martin, says many Irish adults have their eye on summer travel plans: “The number of people in Ireland with short term travel plans has shot up in the last month, jumping from 22 per cent in April to 29 per cent in May.

“This represents the biggest month-on-month increase in Irish travel plans we’ve seen since Finder began surveying Irish adults in February.

“Ireland now ranks in the top 10 countries for those planning to travel at 8th place, a drastic change from where we were in February at 17th place.

“The pending announcement this week from the government on what restrictions will look like over the coming months will help many people in Ireland have a better understanding of what they’ll be able to do this summer for both domestic and international travel.”

Overall Rankings

Overall Italy (42.98 per cent) ranks 1st out of 19 countries for the percentage of people who plan to travel over the next three months, followed by France (42.65 per cent) and Russia (40.49 per cent).

At the other end of the spectrum, Canada ranks last with just 16.99% planning any type of travel over the coming three months, followed by Australia (18.29 per cent) and New Zealand (20.56 per cent).

Finder’s Travel Index is an ongoing survey, which has so far gathered responses from 118,305 people in 19 countries. You can read the full report here.