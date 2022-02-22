To celebrate Twosday, NYC & Company presents 22 reasons to visit New York City in 2022

NYC & Company unveiled 22 Reasons to Visit NYC in 2022. This includes new and upcoming developments and openings as well as a few classics.

“In honor of 2022, we’re pleased to share 22 reasons to visit NYC this year… From brand-new hotels and restaurants to upcoming star-studded Broadway shows, exhibitions and events” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company

1. 30th Anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week:

The 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week kicks off in July. This four-week program takes place across all five boroughs.

2. More Places to Stay:

New spots to stay include Aman New York, Fifth Avenue, the Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, and the Hard Rock Hotel New York, all expected to open this spring. Renaissance Hotels will open in Harlem and Flushing; the Virgin Hotel New York City and Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s New York open this summer; Moxy Hotels will open on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; and The Fifth Avenue Hotel is expected this fall. For more, visit nycgo.com/hotels.

3. The Return of New York City Classics:

Try the Statue of Liberty, a cocktail at Bemelmans Bar, on the Upper East Side at the Carlyle Hotel, afternoon tea at The Palm Court at The Plaza Hotel, or in Midtown Manhattan, visit the famous Rainbow Room.

4. See New York City from Above:

Enjoy the view at Empire State Building, Top of the Rock or One World Observatory. New additions include Edge at Hudson Yards including the City Climb. Summit One Vanderbilt is now open and RiseNY debuts an immersive, interactive experience.

5. Go International Throughout the Boroughs:

From Little Caribbean in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and Little Sri Lanka in Tompkinsville, Staten Island, to Manhattan’s Chinatown and Washington Heights, there’s a taste of everything. One of the “52 Places to Go in 2022” by The New York Times, Queens is home to a variety of international cuisines. Dine along the 7 train or for authentic Italian cuisine, head to the Bronx’s Arthur Avenue. Visit nycgo.com/neighborhoods.

6. A New Era of Air Travel:

The airports have undergone exciting transformations including brand-new terminals at LaGuardia Airport , Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

7. A Greener New York City:

Javits Center has debuted a 7-acre green roof, the Meatpacking District boasts NYC’s newest public park, Little Island and Central Park has created a Central Park Climate Lab. For more, visit nycgo.com/green.

8. Brand-New Culinary Experiences:

Visit Washington Heights’ Dutch Baby Bakery and Rowdy Rooster in the East Village, opens today, February 22; Place des Fêtes will open this month in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn; Makina Café, NCY’s first Ethiopian-Eritrean mobile restaurant, opens a restaurant in Sunnyside, Queens, in early April; also in April, 91-year old Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop will reopen as S&P. Visit nycgo.com/dining.

9. Enticing Exhibits Debuting This Year:

The American Museum of Natural History is displaying Sharks (till August 14). The National Museum of the American Indian presents Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe (from March 11). In April, Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure will debut at the Starrett-Lehigh Building. Beginning April 6, the Whitney Museum will be celebrating its 80th Whitney Biennial, Quiet as It’s Kept. This May at The Met Fifth Avenue, will have An Anthology of Fashion. Also in May, The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) will present Henri Matisse: The Red Studio. This June, the High Line will debut Meriem Bennani’s first public sculpture, Windy (2022). On July 1, the Brooklyn Museum will host Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech,”. For more, visit nycgo.com/museums.

10. Stars and Beloved Stories Return to Broadway:

Hugh Jackman stars The Music Man ; Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are in Plaza Suite, with previews February 25; on March 22, Darren Criss and Laurence Fishburne join the revival of American Buffalo; and Daniel Craig will return on March 29 for Macbeth. There are also limited revivals of shows such as For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf, beginning April 1; Hangmen, with previews from April 8; and The Kite Runner is coming to Broadway for the first time this summer. For more, visit nycgo.com/broadway.

11. New York City As Seen on TV:

Try a Gossip Girl On Location Tours or a Sex and the City official tour!

12. Shopping in New York City:

This fall, stop by the new Tiffany & Co. flagship store. Shop at NYC’s most iconic department stores, including Macy’s Herald Square, Nordstrom NYC, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue. For more, visit nycgo.com/shopping.

13. New and Evolved Museums and Cultural Institutions:

The Museum of Broadway will open in Times Square this summer. The Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona, Queens, is expected to debut later this year. And, the Bronx Children’s Museum is now in Mill Pond Park. For more, visit nycgo.com/museums.

14. Festivals and Festivities Returning This Year:

The Afrofuturism Festival is at Carnegie Hall through the end of March, while Asia Week occurs from March 16–25. NYCxDESIGN’s 10th Anniversary Festival is on from May 10–20. The Tribeca Festival is from June 8–19; the “Conscious Carnival,” Letsgetfr.ee , in August; and New York Fashion Week is on in September. For more, visit nycgo.com/events.

15. Food Halls Featuring International Delicacies and NYC Favorites:

Singapore Hawker Centerwill soon open in Midtown. This fall, the James Beard Foundation will also open at Pier 57 or try the soon to be expanded Moynihan Train Hall .

16. Explore What’s New on Staten Island:

Vist Clinton Hall at the Empire Outlets alongside MRKPL Culinary Market. Check out the Staten Island Ferry Hawks baseball team this summer. In addition to a new Staten Island Ferry fleet, the St. George route on the NYC Ferry now offers a direct route to Manhattan’s Battery Park City and Midtown West. For more, visit nycgo.com/statenisland.

17. Year-Round and Citywide Celebrations of Pride:

HAGS , the first LGBTQ+ fine dining restaurant, opens in the East Village. NYC Pride March takes place on June 26, Queens Pride Parade on June 5 and Brooklyn Pride on June 11. Visit nycgo.com/lgbtq.

18. New and Revamped Performing Arts Centers Take the Stage:

Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in Harlem returns this month and the Victoria Theater opens next month. In April, The Barrow Group will open a new facility in Midtown Manhattan. And David Geffen Hall , part of Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic, will reopen this fall. Visit nycgo.com/performingarts.

19. Explore the Great Outdoors Within the Five Boroughs:

Experience the outdoors at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the East River walkway on Roosevelt Island. Check out BBG’s Cherry Watch to plan your trip. Don’t miss The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. Visit the Treetop Adventure at the Bronx Zoo or Rockaway Beach in Queens. For more, visit nycgo.com/outdoors.

20. Rejuvenating Wellness Experiences:

Find tranquillity at the seasonal Winter Spa at The William Vale. Governors Island offers wellness experiences at QCNY —opening March 4. Try the spa at the new Aman New York hotel offering three stories of rejuvenating experiences.

21. A More Accessible New York City:

Broadway shows including The Lion King, Aladdin and Come From Away have implemented autism-friendly performances . Contento in East Harlem was designed to be accessible for all. The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum offers many free access programs for visitors with developmental disabilities on select Sundays throughout the year. For more, visit nycgo.com/accessibility.

22. World-Famous Sporting Events:

Try NYCRuns Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon (April 24), TD 5 Boro Bike Tour (May 1), US Open in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (August 29–September 11) or TCS New York City Marathon (November 6). For more, visit nycgo.com/sports.

The Key to NYC program mandates proof of full vaccination for staff and all patrons age 5 and older for indoor dining, indoor fitness, indoor entertainment and certain meeting spaces. Patrons should visit each location’s website for additional information on safety protocols.

For an up-to-date list of what’s open across the five boroughs, visit nycgo.com/whatsopen.

…