22 Categories for 2022 Awards – Last Few Days to Make Your Vote Count!

There are 22 votes to cast across 22 categories in the 2022 ITTN Awards. We’ve made it easier this year with a list of suppliers in each category, you can add a supplier or you can skip a category if you just can’t choose. It’s all done through electionbuddy.com which can give us an inkling of which suppliers are in the lead AND so many are just so close it’s riveting – well, beats plane spotting (which I do enjoy at times). While it would be even more fun if I could see which of you is voting, I can’t, just the totals beside the leaders.

Don’t forget to cast your vote before next Monday’s deadline of 5 pm (10th October)! It’s easy, just follow the link – https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

In case you don’t know, the ITTN 2022 Awards will take place on Friday 25 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be the wonderful Lucy Kennedy.

Remember!

Each agency has a maximum of 10 votes (excess votes will not be counted but kudos for your enthusiasm and support – we love our travel suppliers too)!

Only trade professionals can vote (so all those wonderful consumers passionate about our wonderful suppliers, we love the votes but they won’t be counted in the final tally)

To ensure that only trade votes count, we ask for your email address – votes without an email address will be discarded, in other words, if you didn’t give us your email address, vote again, pop it in the box and we will count it!

Voting will remain open until Monday, 10th October at 5 pm so the countdown is on!

If any of you haven’t booked your seat or table, let Carrie know – [email protected]