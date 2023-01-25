SEARCH
2022 Travel Recruitment Market Reaches ‘Historic Highs’

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
According to C&M Travel Recruitment’s 2022 Travel Salary Index, the job market excelled last year after salaries, placements and vacancies all reached “near-record highs”.

Wages for the average new job in travel increased by 11.5% in 2022 to £30,617 (€34,692) cited by the new data which surveyed all new vacancies registered with the company during the year.

The figure was up by 8.5% from 2019 and was also up by 14% from 2018 and by 17.6% from 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of people placed in new travel jobs jumped by 181% in 2022, trailing only 2017 by just 3%.

Similarly, the number of new travel job vacancies was up by 96% in 2022 from the previous year and reached the second-highest level since the index began.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
