2022 Set to be the Year of the Sailing Holiday

By Emer Roche
After many people experienced holiday disappointments and postponements in the last couple of years, many travellers are ready to experience something different and for some that means to literally set sail!

The global yacht charter market is one of the fastest growing tourism sectors, globally. It now thought to be worth over £8.3 billion.

Click & Boat’s co-founder, Edouard Gorioux, has this to say about the 2022 Sailing trend: “People are choosing to spend time reconnecting with friends and family and indulging in a shared experience on their own terms, far from too crowded places. Boating is the perfect way to travel away from crowds and enjoy a holiday at your own pace, whether that’s island hopping in Croatia, exploring the Spanish coastline, or something closer to home’

Shannon Cruise, Discoverireland.com

At home, The Shannon River Cruise is a popular option for would-be sailors. Whichever route you choose, a cruise along the Shannon will involve winding through villages with docking options to allow passengers to explore or enjoy local hospitality. You can book your self guided cruiser with Emerald Star. //www.emeraldstar.ie

If your dreams are further flung, Click & Boat is a good provider for global options. https://www.clickandboat.com/

