2021 Skytrax Awards: Air Canada Wins Four Awards

Air Canada won four awards at this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The airline was honoured for Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Business Class Lounge in North America and Excellence during Covid-19.

Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada, said “I am very proud of these recognitions as voted for by our customers, for our service and products as we begin emerging from the pandemic which has impacted travel and our industry for the past 18 months. ”

”The two awards for Best Airline Staff in both North America and in Canada are especially significant, as they are a direct reflection of our loyal employees’ unwavering dedication and hard work in taking care of our customers and transporting them safely during a challenging and complex period. ”

Commenting on the awards for Air Canada, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Air Canada has enjoyed great success in the 2021 award. The award for the Best Airline Staff in North America is a great tribute to all their front-line staff who have maintained such good standards through the global pandemic.”

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are the latest recognitions Air Canada has received for its products and customer service. It has previously been awarded Best Onboard Entertainment and Best Family Friendly Airline.

Air Canada remains the only Skytrax Four-star international network carrier in North America.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

