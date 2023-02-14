2.3 Million Tourists Visited Malta in 2022

The number of visitors to Malta increased to 2.3 million last year making it 83% of the pre-pandemic total in 2019, their busiest ever year.

In terms of volumes, the Polish, Austrian, Italian and French markets surpassed the numbers in 2019.

Describing the results as satisfactory, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said that the results are a testament to the Maltese tourism sector’s resilience, adding that the next step is to create a tourism sector based on sustainability.

‘Sustainability is a necessity, not an option. We need to understand this principle more than ever. This means that we have tourists that visit our country over a whole year which directly leaves a positive environmental impact, especially with the reduction in emissions in the touristic activity,” Mr Bartolo said.