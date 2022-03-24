SEARCH
12 New Flybe Routes from Belfast City Airport

By Jack Goddard
Flybe has announced it will commence 12 new routes from Belfast City Airport to destinations across the UK and beyond.

  • Birmingham up to 4x a day, taking off on 13th April.
  • Glasgow up to 4x a day, taking off on 14th April.
  • Leeds Bradford up to 3x a day, taking off on 28th April.
  • London Heathrow up to 2x a day, taking off on 28th April.
  • Amsterdam daily, taking off on 28th May.
  • Edinburgh up to 3x a day, taking off on 23rd June.
  • East Midlands up to 2x a day, taking off on 7th July.
  • Manchester up to 4x a day, taking off on 7th July.
  • Southampton up to 2x a day, taking off on 28th July.
  • Aberdeen up to 4x a week, taking off on 25th August.
  • Inverness up to 4x a week, taking off on 25th August.
  • Newcastle daily, taking off on 25th August.

With fares starting at only £29.99, the new Flybe flights from Belfast City Airport are the perfect excuse to book that weekend break you’ve been thinking about, enjoy a trip to the UK, or reconnect with loved ones across the water.

