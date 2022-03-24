12 New Flybe Routes from Belfast City Airport

Flybe has announced it will commence 12 new routes from Belfast City Airport to destinations across the UK and beyond.
- Birmingham up to 4x a day, taking off on 13th April.
- Glasgow up to 4x a day, taking off on 14th April.
- Leeds Bradford up to 3x a day, taking off on 28th April.
- London Heathrow up to 2x a day, taking off on 28th April.
- Amsterdam daily, taking off on 28th May.
- Edinburgh up to 3x a day, taking off on 23rd June.
- East Midlands up to 2x a day, taking off on 7th July.
- Manchester up to 4x a day, taking off on 7th July.
- Southampton up to 2x a day, taking off on 28th July.
- Aberdeen up to 4x a week, taking off on 25th August.
- Inverness up to 4x a week, taking off on 25th August.
- Newcastle daily, taking off on 25th August.
With fares starting at only £29.99, the new Flybe flights from Belfast City Airport are the perfect excuse to book that weekend break you’ve been thinking about, enjoy a trip to the UK, or reconnect with loved ones across the water.