100ml Limit on Liquids Ended at Shannon Airport: Joan Scales Speaks to Newstalk

By Allie Sheehan
Passengers travelling from Shannon Airport no longer have a 100ml restriction on liquids and gels in hand baggage. During the past year Shannon Airport has installed state-of-the art security screening for passengers’ hand and checked baggage.

On Monday 21 March 2022, travel2ireland.ie editor Joan Scales was on Newstalk, Lunchtime Live with Andrea Gilligan explaining how the new security system operates in Shannon. Here is a link to the Newstalk interview.

The new screening technology was installed in the airport last October, when the number of passengers travelling was reduced by the Covid-19 restrictions.

No Need to Unpack Hand Luggage

Passengers can put coats and jackets in the tray with cabin baggage, and depending on style of footwear, you may not be required to remove them. The size of the baggage trays at Shannon Airport have been increased; most airlines will allow cabin bags weighing up to 10kg.  

If passengers are transiting at other airports, they will need to comply with the local regulations for onward journeys. Which means virtually every other airport, as Shannon and Donegal in Ireland are the leaders in this new screening technology.

Side by side with the new security screening system, Shannon Airport has also invested in a new security screening facility for checked bags. The overall investment by the Shannon Group is €17m.  

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said, “we are very proud of this project which uses cutting-edge technology. The new system is expected to considerably shorten the dwell time in the airport’s security screening area. We are very grateful for the support we have received from the Department of Transport to enable us carry out this project.”

