1,000 Lufthansa Flights Cancelled Yesterday During Strike

Lufthansa cancelled almost all its flights from Frankfurt and Munich yesterday because of airline staff strikes.

The cancellations add up to more than 1,000 flights, affecting approximately 92,000 passengers at Frankfurt Airport and 42,000 at Munich Airport.

At Frankfurt, 32 flights were cancelled Tuesday and 646 were cancelled on Wednesday, while 15 flights were cancelled at Munich on Tuesday and 330 on Wednesday.

In a statement, the airline said: “The warning strike announced by trade union ver.di is having a massive operational impact in the middle of the peak travel season. Lufthansa will have to call off almost the entire flight program at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Wednesday.”

The airline said it is working hard to resume normal schedules and will rebook passengers on alternative flights if possible.