100 Sleeps till… Travel Centres’ Conference

With just 100 days to go until their conference this year, Travel Centres are delighted to announce that their joint headline sponsors for this year’s event will be Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises. This reinforces both brands’ commitment to the Irish market.

Other sponsorships confirmed at the consortium’s conference include:

United Airlines & Air Canada (Saturday Lunch)

MSC Cruises (Friday owners/managers dinner)

Tui (Gala Dinner Drinks)

Bedsonline (Saturday pre-dinner drinks reception) and

Stuba (Friday dinner wines)

Also, to celebrate their 25th anniversary, Star Alliance will be sponsoring two sumptuous Christmas Hampers for the best dressed lady and best dressed man at the consortium’s ‘Roaring 20’s’ themed gala dinner. More programme details to follow in the coming weeks as the Travel Centres countdown to this year’s much anticipated event.