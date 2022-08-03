SEARCH
HomeNews100 Sleeps till... Travel Centres' Conference
News

100 Sleeps till… Travel Centres’ Conference

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
12

With just 100 days to go until their conference this year, Travel Centres are delighted to announce that their joint headline sponsors for this year’s event will be Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises. This reinforces both brands’ commitment to the Irish market.

Other sponsorships confirmed at the consortium’s conference include:

  • United Airlines & Air Canada (Saturday Lunch)
  • MSC Cruises (Friday owners/managers dinner)
  • Tui (Gala Dinner Drinks)
  • Bedsonline (Saturday pre-dinner drinks reception) and
  • Stuba (Friday dinner wines)

Also, to celebrate their 25th anniversary, Star Alliance will be sponsoring two sumptuous Christmas Hampers for the best dressed lady and best dressed man at the consortium’s ‘Roaring 20’s’ themed gala dinner. More programme details to follow in the coming weeks as the Travel Centres countdown to this year’s much anticipated event.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleAir Astana Appoints AVIAREPS as Sales Agent in Ireland

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie