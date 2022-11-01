10 Days to Travel Centres’ Gatsby-Themed Conference

With just 10 days to go to this year’s Travel Centres’ conference, excitement is beginning to ramp up amongst delegates. In addition to a full day of business presentations and workshops, this year’s event will be topped off with a Gatsby-themed gala dinner and awards ceremony which, in keeping with all Travel Centres conferences, will include a couple of surprises along the way.

As an encouragement to delegates to dress up and get into ‘character’, Star Alliance will be awarding two magnificent hampers for the ‘best-dressed male’ and ‘best-dressed female’ and both awards will be presented by the Star Alliance chair for Ireland, Martina Coogan of United Airlines. This year’s entertainment is being provided by Mr Jazz himself, Cary Posavitz and the fabulous Bentley Boys!

This year’s joint headline sponsors are Royal Caribbean and sister brand Silversea whilst other sponsors named to date include United Airlines, Air Canada, MSC Cruises, Tui, Bedsonline, Stuba, Sunway, Melia Hotels and Hertz. Russell Beck’s attendance at the event has been generously supported by sponsorship from ISME, the Irish SME Association.