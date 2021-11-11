Weekly Job Round-Up: Who’s Hiring

We take a look at what companies are hiring at the moment in our Weekly Job Round-Up. This week, there are vacancies available in the Travel Department, Classic Resorts and Emirates.

Emirates are currently recruiting for additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff.

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on the airline’s Careers page.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is also inviting aspiring candidates to join its cadet training programme.

Candidates with an interest in aviation are encouraged to apply online. Admissions are available here.

Classic Resorts are searching for full- and part-time sales consultants to join their Dublin head office. The successful candidate will be a well-travelled, confident individual dedicated to meeting their clients’ needs and expectations.

Application to be sent to [email protected].

Travel Department is currently hiring for an Operations Executive. An operations executive

Operations Executive to join our team. The role will report to our Operations Manager is the first point of contact for overseas suppliers and also facilitates communication between suppliers and our Sales/Customer Service team.

Please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

The closing date for applications is Friday 19th November 2021