Weekly Job Round-Up: Who’s Hiring

There are lots of travel companies hiring at the moment. This week’s job round-up includes British Airways, Best4Travel and Hannon Travel. Check them out down below!

British Airways is hiring for a Sales Account Manager and Sales Account Executive. For both roles, you’ll have a great opportunity to grow your sales career even further as part of our successful, supportive and driven Dublin based team.

You’ll need to demonstrate your excellent sales ability, analysis skills and be a strong communicator with the ability to both negotiate and build successful relationships with both customers and colleagues. A strong work ethic is a must.

Your impact on British Airways will be rewarded with a competitive rewards package plus the opportunity to develop and progress your career in many directions.

You can apply for the post here.

Best4Travel is hiring for Travel Consultants.

The Role involves selling ski, sun, cruise, long-haul and USA holidays to the public.

Working as part of a team and attention to administration detail is key. This role also involves face to face selling, building up trust and maintaining a good relationship with clients.

The successful candidate will have at least 2 years of experience in a similar role. They are a positive, upbeat individual with excellent written and verbal skills. Flexibility is also needed as applicants may have to work in different stores on odd occasions.

Please email [email protected] with your CV & cover letter to apply.

Hannon Travel is advertising for new travel roles.

The roles are for Corporate Reservation Consultant and Leisure Reservation Consultant.

Global Distribution Service (GDS) experience is essential.

For the right candidate, there is flexible working and work from home Options and a favourable salary with a generous bonus.

If you would like to join the team, send a CV in confidence to [email protected]