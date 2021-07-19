Travelmedia.ie are Hiring: Social Media and Content Executive

Social Media & Content Executive
Basis: Full Time
Level: Junior
Location: Dublin
TravelMedia.ie is Ireland’s leading specialist Travel PR, Marketing & Communications company. We specialise in PR, strategic advice, event management, industry consultancy, content marketing and digital communications within the Irish and UK Travel industry – delivering measurable results for our clients. Founded in 2006, we have grown and expanded to meet the needs of our growing list of clients which include airlines, tourist boards, travel agents, tour operators, hotels and travel related products and services.
We are now looking to fill the role of ‘Social Media & Content Executive’ within our organisation. The chosen candidate should have a high level of written English, as well as an interest in social media and content production. As Social Media and Content Executive you will be responsible for the management of our client social media accounts, as well as the creation and maintenance of engaging content for our clients and our events. Your day-to-day focus will be creating content for social media and blogs, as well as posting on social media and staying on top of any social media queries.
You will be required to adapt your content to the tone of voice for each brand/client, ensure that online content is optimised for search and deliver exciting social media content that is relevant to the target audience. A knowledge of SEO is desirable, but not essential, as full training will be given where required.
Main Duties:
- Creating engaging content for client social media accounts, while being sure to adhere to client tone of voice
- Community management on a number of social media accounts
- Producing social media plans for clients and for our events
- Uploading and optimising videos to client YouTube channels (training will be provided)
- Running paid campaigns on social media
- Researching, writing and publishing engaging blog posts for our clients using WordPress
- Producing social media & blog reports for our clients
From time to time your role may also extend to:
- Assisting in the development and management of campaigns and events
- Attending events on behalf of clients
- Attending conferences – both in Ireland and abroad
The chosen candidate must:
- Have a qualification in PR/Digital Marketing/journalism/communications
- Have a high level of written English
- Have some experience in all aspects of social media, including managing business pages on both Instagram and Facebook via Business Manager
- Have an interest and some level of experience in blogging and SEO processes
- Be confident, a great communicator and collaborator
- Be sociable
- Have the ability to work to tight deadlines
- Be highly computer literate and extremely organised
- Confident using social media management / content creation tools such as AgoraPulse, Buffer or Canva (training will be provided)
Please note that some travel (both in Ireland and abroad) may be required from time to time.
Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected]
YouTube
RSS