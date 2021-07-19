Travelmedia.ie are Hiring: Senior PR Account Manager

Senior PR Account Manager

Basis: Full Time

Level: Senior

Location: Dublin

TravelMedia.ie is Ireland’s leading specialist Travel PR, Marketing & Communications company. We specialise in PR, strategic advice, event management, industry consultancy, content marketing and digital communications within the Irish and UK travel industries – delivering measurable results for our clients. Founded in 2006, we have grown and expanded to meet the needs of our growing list of clients which include airlines, tourist boards, travel agents, tour operators, hotels and travel related products and services.

We are now looking to fill the role of Senior PR Account Manager. You will be responsible for managing a number of client accounts, in both the Irish and UK markets. You should have strong media relation skills as well as an experience in managing junior team members and delegating account work. The chosen candidate should have experience in event management – from small gatherings to large events, online and in-person.

Our agency puts a strong emphasis on digital and as such, you should have a passion for all things digital and social media. In addition to traditional PR, we also promote our clients across all online and social platforms, using video, Facebook lives and Facebook groups.

Main Duties:

Develop and maintain media databases.

Develop new relationships with media and manage / nurture current relationships.

Respond to media queries on behalf of clients.

Identify PR opportunities for clients and proactively execute PR activity in relation to this.

Media monitoring. Daily collation of all client media clippings / online mentions to be sent to clients.

Client relations. Manage relationships with clients and provide counsel where required. Keep clients informed of work and timelines.

Manage client account work. Direct junior team members and delegate client work where required.

Review and approve (and where required, write) press releases, backgrounders, feature articles, adverts, and social / website copy.

Keep informed of clients’ brands/products/services/marketing developments – their key issues, competitors, and industry trends.

Write / present proposals for clients’ marketing initiatives and coordinate quotations/estimates for client approval where required.

Lead and participate in client meetings and complete conference reports / minutes for client meetings.

Provide monthly client reporting and adhoc campaign / initiative reporting where required.

Event Management. Ability to devise and execute all kinds of events, from online to in-person, small scale to large scale.

Social Media. Good knowledge of social media platforms and functions. Ability to create social and media content on behalf of clients and proactively post across all social media platforms.

Travel abroad for client meetings, conferences, and press trips.

What We Are Looking For:

Excellent writing, client service and media relations skills.

8 – 10 years of experience in marketing communications/PR, preferably in an agency setting.

Qualification in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism or Marketing.

Be highly computer literate and extremely organised.

Experience in event management.

An interest and experience in all things digital i.e. social media, online PR and blogging.

Confident using social media management / content creation tools such as AgoraPulse, Buffer or Canva (training will be provided).

Experience in managing junior team members.

A “can-do” temperament. Commitment to meeting tight project deadlines.

A self-starter who is energetic, enthusiastic, persistent, creative and motivated to work in a fast-paced, team environment.

Awareness of value of time and the ability to maximise the use of the time allotted to each project; ability to “work smart”.

Strong people skills: ability to interact with a wide range of personalities.

A positive attitude.

Trustworthy; honest and reliable.

Sociable and outgoing.

Salary: Dependent on experience

Please note that some travel (both in Ireland and abroad) may be required from time to time.

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected] and [email protected]