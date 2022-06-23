Red Robin Events is Hiring: Travel Executive

Gravity Travel is part of the Red Robin Events group of companies. Red Robin Events is a team of corporate event experts, delivering the logistics and travel for corporate events. With teams based in Dublin (Ireland), Madrid (Spain), NYC (USA) and San Francisco (USA) and a client base predominantly from the worlds of global tech and financial services, we successfully deliver for our clients across the world.

At Gravity Travel, they care deeply about the delegate travel experience. Their role is to engage with corporate clients, understand their travel needs and to ensure they provide and book the optimum travel and flight options for all traveling corporate event attendees.

What you will do:

You will work as part of our experienced travel team and work closely with the Operations and Delegate Services teams to deliver a professional and optimum travel experience for all attendees, according to the clients’ needs.

You will assist the Travel team on the day to day communication with clients and events teams.

Experience Required:

You will need at least one year of travel experience

Knowledge of travel platforms, including GDS, preferably Travelport / Amadeus

Familiarity in booking flights, hotels, transfers, and other services

Communication skills, both written and verbally

Executing projects to schedule, with excellent organisational skills

Working calmly and efficiently in a fast-paced environment

Managing excel documents for the recording of travel data

Staying positive and having a sunny disposition, and the ability to crack a joke is always welcome! Particularly when under pressure!

Bonus points:

Third level qualification

If interested, contact [email protected]