Oroko Travel are Hiring: Luxury Travel Specialist – Europe

Luxury Travel Specialist – Europe

OROKO is Ireland’s only dedicated luxury tailored travel business. We are now searching for an experienced Travel Specialist to join our European sales team based in our Clonskeagh office in Dublin 6.

Below you will find a detailed role description. Please note that applicants must be based in Ireland and be fluent in English. The successful candidate will provisionally work from home until the time is right to work from our beautiful office in Dublin 6.

About OROKO Travel

We are the go-to Irish brand for luxury tailored travel to worldwide destinations. We engage with our customers on an authentic, personal level and all of our trips are created to fulfil their specific desires. We’re always challenging ourselves to make every experience more special and unique for our clients. Our carefully designed experiences and level of service including personalised travel itinerary packs go above and beyond client expectations. Visit www.orokotravel.ie/about/ to learn more.

The Travel Sales Specialist will be:

Be responsible for selling luxury holidays to a wide range of customers and ensuring their every need is met.

First-hand knowledge of Europe (Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal in particular) is essential and your ability to provide the best service will be paramount.

Consult with our customers listening to their ideas and requirements.

Design creative, inspiring itineraries and provide clients with all information they need for all aspects of travel for their destination.

Execute all bookings ensuring a seamless experience where you will handle every detail of the booking from initial inquiry to the clients returning home.

Display a high conversion rate from enquiry to confirmed booking.

Deal with any problems which may occur in advance of, during or after a client trip.

Engage in active after care service to ensure client retention and relationship development.

A keen eye for detail and distinctive high level of customer service skills.

Essential requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience selling luxury holidays to Europe with an excellent sales track record.

Strong knowledge of and experience selling Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal in particular.

First-hand knowledge of 5-star destinations and travel providers.

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to work comfortably in a dynamic environment where our services, systems and suppliers are constantly evolving.

Customer service experience with luxury brands.

The interview will be based on European destination knowledge.

Most importantly, you will be:

Passionate about travel.

Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet with outstanding listening and communication skills (verbal and written).

Upbeat and positive with a can-do attitude.

Hard-working team player, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.

Financially astute while working with suppliers to develop and price exciting itineraries.

Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.

Job Benefits for our Travel Specialists:

Industry leading salaries commensurate with experience.

Generous annual leave of 25 days per annum.

A travel fund per annum for travel to relevant worldwide destinations.

A pension contribution.

Flexible working hours with very limited weekend work.

Discounted travel with OROKO suppliers.

This role will particularly suit a resourceful, self-motivated, results driven travel professional who would relish the opportunity to work with demanding clients, push sales and also help to source new products and experiences for our customer base.

To apply for this role, please email [email protected].