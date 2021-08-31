Oroko Travel are Hiring: Luxury Ski Travel Specialist

OROKO is Ireland’s only dedicated luxury tailored travel business. We are now searching for an ambitious Luxury Ski Travel Specialist with exceptional customer service to join us at our Clonskeagh office in Dublin 6.

Below you will find a detailed role description. Please note that applicants must be based in Ireland and be fluent in English. The successful candidate will provisionally work from home until the time is right to work from our beautiful office in Dublin 6.

About OROKO Travel

We are the go-to Irish brand for luxury tailored travel to worldwide destinations. We engage with our customers on an authentic, personal level and all of our trips are created to fulfil their specific desires. We’re always challenging ourselves to make every experience more special and unique for our clients. Our carefully designed experiences and level of service including personalised travel itinerary packs go above and beyond client expectations. Visit www.orokotravel.ie/about/ to learn more.

The Ski Travel Sales Specialist will:

Consult with our customers listening to their ideas, experience and requirements.

Design creative, luxurious and inspiring itineraries and provide clients will all information they need for all aspects of travel for their ski destination.

Execute all bookings ensuring a seamless experience ‘door to door’.

Display a high conversion rate from enquiry to confirmed booking.

Deal with any problems which may occur in advance of, during or after a client trip.

Engage in active after care service to ensure client retention and relationship development.

Essential Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in the ski retail travel industry with an excellent sales track record.

Extensive ski experience in Europe with first-hand knowledge of key high-end ski destinations and product providers and strong ski-based geographical knowledge.

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to work comfortably in a dynamic environment where our services, systems and suppliers are constantly evolving.

Customer service experience with luxury brands.

Most importantly, you will be:

Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet with outstanding listening and communication skills (verbal and written).

Upbeat and positive with a can-do attitude.

Hard-working, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.

Financially astute – working with suppliers to develop and price exciting itineraries.

Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.

Job Benefits for our Ski Travel Specialists:

Industry leading salaries commensurate with experience.

Generous annual leave of 25 days per annum.

A travel fund per annum for travel to relevant worldwide destinations.

A pension contribution.

Flexible working hours with very limited weekend work.

Discounted travel with OROKO suppliers.

This role will particularly suit a resourceful, self-motivated, results driven travel professional who would relish the opportunity to work with demanding clients, push sales and also help to source new products and experiences for our ski customer base.

To apply for this role, please email [email protected]