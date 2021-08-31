Oroko are hiring: Junior Travel Specialist

Junior Travel Specialist

OROKO is Ireland’s only dedicated luxury tailored travel business. We are now searching for a Junior Travel Specialist to join our sales team based in our Clonskeagh office in Dublin 6. OROKO have recently developed a dedicated graduate training programme which includes systems training, familiarisation trips accompanied by senior travel specialists to key destinations in Europe, product training and customer service training.

Below you will find a detailed role description. Please note that applicants must be based in Ireland and be fluent in English. The successful candidate will provisionally work from home until the time is right to work from our beautiful office in Dublin 6.

About OROKO Travel

We are the go-to Irish brand for luxury tailored travel to worldwide destinations. We engage with our customers on an authentic, personal level and all of our trips are created to fulfil their specific desires. We’re always challenging ourselves to make every experience more special and unique for our clients. Our carefully designed experiences and level of service including personalised travel itinerary packs go above and beyond client expectations. Visit www.orokotravel.ie/about/ to learn more.

The Junior Travel Sales Specialist will:

Be responsible for selling luxury holidays to a wide range of customers and ensuring their every need is met.

Consult with our customers listening to their ideas and requirements.

Design creative, inspiring itineraries and provide clients with all information they need for all aspects of travel for their destination.

Execute all bookings ensuring a seamless experience where you will handle every detail of the booking from initial inquiry to the clients returning home.

Deal with any problems which may occur in advance of, during or after a client trip.

Engage in active after care service to ensure client retention and relationship development.

A keen eye for detail and distinctive high level of customer service skills.

Essential requirements:

Good geographical knowledge.

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to work comfortably in a dynamic environment where our services, systems and suppliers are constantly evolving.

Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken.

Most importantly, you will be:

Passionate about travel.

Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet with outstanding listening and communication skills (verbal and written).

Upbeat and positive with a can-do attitude.

Hard-working team player, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service.

Previous experience is not essential, but an added bonus.

Job Benefits for our Travel Specialists:

Industry leading salaries commensurate with experience.

Generous annual leave of 25 days per annum.

A travel fund per annum for travel to relevant worldwide destinations.

A pension contribution.

Flexible working hours with very limited weekend work.

Discounted travel with OROKO suppliers.

This role will particularly suit a graduate with excellent numeric and written skills, superb attention to detail and passion for joining the travel industry. Please note that the interview process will be focused on testing skills such as numeric ability, attention to detail, written skills and geographical knowledge.

To apply for this role, please email [email protected]