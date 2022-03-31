Operations Executive – Full time permanent role

Irish-owned and operated, Travel Department is a provider of guided group holidays, delivering memorable holidays to 1000s of people in Ireland and the UK. They have been operating for over 25 years bringing customers to wonderful destinations all over the world. Their team create fully guided group holidays that include everything from flights, accommodation, excursions to iconic sights and experienced local guides. Their customers come back time and time again thanks to their range of incredible destinations and to the best-in-class service that they provide.

Travel Department explains “Headquartered close Dublin’s vibrant docks area and the city centre, our greatest strengths are our people, our scale, our market leading position in Ireland and our unrivalled experience. Our team are experts, and all have one crucial thing in common – we are all passionate about travel.”

They have an exciting opportunity for an Operations Executive to join their team. The role will report to their Operations Manager.

Their Operations department is the communications hub of the company! It is an extremely busy department and the small team constantly strive to ensure a seamless operation. Once a holiday is on sale, they are the first point of contact for the overseas suppliers and also facilitate communication between these suppliers and the Sales/Customer Service team.

The Role:

· Liaising with suppliers (hotels and airlines) with regard to sales, contract deadlines & option dates.

· Managing Sales requests & Communicating customer special requests to suppliers.

· Preparing the final details for our holidays in collaboration with overseas suppliers.

· Sending final list of names / room breakdown / itinerary to overseas agents prior to our group’s arrival.

· Updating customers with changes to their holidays – schedule/hotel/excursion changes.

· Point of contact for both the customer and supplier in emergency situations.

· Preparing airline tickets and customer itineraries for dispatch.

· Part of emergency out of hours phone roster.

· Sending passenger manifests to airlines and communicating special requests

· Managing late bookings

· Loading tours and updating tours on our reservations system.

· Provide customer Visa Support via email

· Mentoring interns

· Ad hoc duties

Personal Attributes and Skills required:

· A positive attitude and ability to work on your own initiative.

· Very strong attention to detail.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Ability to meet deadlines and learn quickly in a busy environment.

· Flexibility – ability to multitask!

· Good knowledge of Microsoft Office.

· Previous travel industry experience is preferable.

Salary / benefits / etc. for the right candidate:

· Working days / hours: 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Subject to agreement from your manager, you may be eligible to work slightly different hours.

· Salary commensurate with experience.

· 1.66 days annual leave for every month worked.

· Staff discounts offered on Travel Department and Click&Go holidays

· Position based in Dublin 2, served by many transport links with flexibility for a blend of home and office working.

· Dynamic and exciting industry and work environment.

If you think this is the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

The closing date for applications is 17th April 2022.

Only applicants who are selected for interview will be contacted.