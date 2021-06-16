John Galligan Travel Are Hiring

JGT SEEKS PART-TIME PERMANENT ACCOUNTS PERSON

The good times are coming soon and JGT need someone reliable to help them count all that money when it starts rolling in. This is super opportunity for an experienced travel book-keeper with a young family. Flexible hours, flexible days – just flexible. You’d need to work the equivalent of 3 -4 mornings a week but can pick when you do that. Ideal for someone living on the Southside near Sandyford.

What’s required?

Must have Sage, Concord, Amadeus, Sage Pay, BSP experience and be able to work on your own initiative. The existing Accounts Manager will be retiring at the end of the year and this vacancy is to find her replacement in good time. She will be around for a few months yet, to show the new person the ropes. If you are interested and you think you have what it takes, please e-mail me at jo[email protected]