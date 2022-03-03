Job Alert: TUI is hiring Retail Sales Advisors

TUI is hiring multiple candidates for Retail Sales Advisor roles.
As a Travel Advisor, we will help you become a destination expert so that you can recommend and sell holidays, cruises, UK Breaks and additional products.
Roles are based across Limerick, Cork and Dublin.
ABOUT THE JOB
- Inspire and respect customers and colleagues whilst sharing a great amount of fun
- Build your knowledge to understand customers and help answer questions, bring holidays to life and improve customer loyalty
- Be pro-active and confident to investigate and resolve any question or complaint
- Embrace change and rise to the challenges of a customer focussed role
- Drive to achieve will lead to exceed sales and service objectives
ABOUT YOU
- Excellent customer service skills
- Strong commitment to achieve targets and overcomes challenges
- Team player who collaborates at all times with customers and colleagues
- An organised individual who takes pride in their work and own development
- Ability to take iniative and resolve potential problems
- Passion to work within tourism
- Confidence to handle multiple currencies and administrative tasks
- Flexibility to work variable shift patterns, including evenings and weekends
ABOUT OUR OFFER
- Fantastic holiday benefits including discounts, special offers and the ability to purchase additional ‘TUI time off’
- Competitive salary with a commission scheme that rewards you for exceeding targets
- Health and Wellbeing support across Financial, Health, Social, Community and Career
- Excellent rates with foreign exchange and discounts with retailers
- Discovery day – time to spend working at a local charity or community
- Investment in your development, starting with an interactive web based workbook alongside your store induction
- Pension scheme and life assurance.
If you require any further information regarding this opportunity, please email [email protected]
To apply for this role, please visit TUI Careers Page.