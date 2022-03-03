Job Alert: TUI is hiring Retail Sales Advisors

TUI is hiring multiple candidates for Retail Sales Advisor roles.

As a Travel Advisor, we will help you become a destination expert so that you can recommend and sell holidays, cruises, UK Breaks and additional products.

Roles are based across Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

ABOUT THE JOB

Inspire and respect customers and colleagues whilst sharing a great amount of fun

Build your knowledge to understand customers and help answer questions, bring holidays to life and improve customer loyalty

Be pro-active and confident to investigate and resolve any question or complaint

Embrace change and rise to the challenges of a customer focussed role

Drive to achieve will lead to exceed sales and service objectives

ABOUT YOU

Excellent customer service skills

Strong commitment to achieve targets and overcomes challenges

Team player who collaborates at all times with customers and colleagues

An organised individual who takes pride in their work and own development Ability to take iniative and resolve potential problems

Passion to work within tourism

Confidence to handle multiple currencies and administrative tasks

Flexibility to work variable shift patterns, including evenings and weekends

ABOUT OUR OFFER

Fantastic holiday benefits including discounts, special offers and the ability to purchase additional ‘TUI time off’

Competitive salary with a commission scheme that rewards you for exceeding targets

Health and Wellbeing support across Financial, Health, Social, Community and Career

Excellent rates with foreign exchange and discounts with retailers

Discovery day – time to spend working at a local charity or community

Investment in your development, starting with an interactive web based workbook alongside your store induction

Pension scheme and life assurance.

If you require any further information regarding this opportunity, please email [email protected]

To apply for this role, please visit TUI Careers Page.