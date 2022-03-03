SEARCH
Job Alert: TUI is hiring Retail Sales Advisors

By Leona Kenny
TUI is hiring multiple candidates for Retail Sales Advisor roles.

As a Travel Advisor, we will help you become a destination expert so that you can recommend and sell holidays, cruises, UK Breaks and additional products.

Roles are based across Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

ABOUT THE JOB

  • Inspire and respect customers and colleagues whilst sharing a great amount of fun
  • Build your knowledge to understand customers and help answer questions, bring holidays to life and improve customer loyalty
  • Be pro-active and confident to investigate and resolve any question or complaint
  • Embrace change and rise to the challenges of a customer focussed role
  • Drive to achieve will lead to exceed sales and service objectives

ABOUT YOU

  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Strong commitment to achieve targets and overcomes challenges
  • Team player who collaborates at all times with customers and colleagues
  • An organised individual who takes pride in their work and own development
  • Ability to take iniative and resolve potential problems
  • Passion to work within tourism
  • Confidence to handle multiple currencies and administrative tasks
  • Flexibility to work variable shift patterns, including evenings and weekends

ABOUT OUR OFFER

  • Fantastic holiday benefits including discounts, special offers and the ability to purchase additional ‘TUI time off’
  • Competitive salary with a commission scheme that rewards you for exceeding targets
  • Health and Wellbeing support across Financial, Health, Social, Community and Career
  • Excellent rates with foreign exchange and discounts with retailers
  • Discovery day – time to spend working at a local charity or community
  • Investment in your development, starting with an interactive web based workbook alongside your store induction
  • Pension scheme and life assurance.

If you require any further information regarding this opportunity, please email [email protected]

To apply for this role, please visit TUI Careers Page.

Leona Kenny
