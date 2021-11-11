Job Alert: Travel Department is Hiring

Travel Department is currently hiring for an Operations Executive.
We have an exciting opportunity for an Operations Executive to join our team. The role will report to our Operations Manager.
Our Operations department is the communications hub of the company! They are the first point of contact for our overseas suppliers and also facilitate communication between these suppliers and our Sales/Customer Service team.
The Role:
- Supplier
- Preparing holiday details in collaboration with overseas suppliers
- Liaising with suppliers in regard to sales and deadlines
- Managing sales requests
- Sending final confirmation of names, itinerary and flight details to agents prior to customer arrival.
- Customer
- provide customer support
- prepare itineraries for dispatch communicate special requests on behalf of customers
- the main point of contact for customers in an emergency situation.
- Other duties
- managing late bookings
- loading tours and updates on reservations system
- Ad hoc duties
- Mentoring interns
Personal Attributes and Skills required:
- A positive attitude and ability to work on your own initiative.
- Very strong attention to detail.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines and learn quickly in a busy environment.
- Flexibility – ability to multitask.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Previous travel industry experience is preferable.
Benefits for the right candidate include hybrid working options, 1.6 days annual leave for every month worked, staff discounts on Travel Department and Click&Go Holidays. Salary will be commensurate with experience.
If you think this is the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]
The closing date for applications is Friday 19th November 2021.