Job Alert: Travel Department is hiring Sales and Customer Service Agents

Travel Department are seeking Sales and Customer Service Agents.

As travel gets back and all that pent up demand comes to fruition, there are several permanent full and part-time roles available for Sales & Customer Service Agents.

The successful candidates will join an active team and report to the Sales & Call Centre Manager. If you have a passion for travel, love the buzz of getting that sale over the line and chatting to wonderful customers when they book a holiday, this is the ideal role for you.

The Role:

Providing a professional and focused phone service

Working to specific sales targets and goals

Maintaining relationships with new and existing customers

Handling customer queries, feedback, compliments and complaints

Working in a busy retail environment including weekends in line with store opening hours

Personal Attributes:

Sales focused

Passionate about travel

Enjoys a challenge and is driven by targets

Very strong attention to detail

Excellent at solving problems and providing superior customer support An enthusiastic team player who learns fast

A capbable all-rounder

Self-starter attitude

Ability to adapt to new tasks and be flexible in working approach ·

Desired but not essential skills and experience:

Travel industry experience

Sales and customer service experience

Proven track record of achieving sales targets

Strong written and verbal communication skills

A passion for Geography

Benefits for the right candidate:

Salary depending on experience plus generous monetary commission scheme

Travel Department is open 7 days a week

20 days annual leave pro rata + more based on length of service

6-month probationary period

Position based in Dublin 2, served by many transport links with flexibility for a blend of home and office working.

If you would like to apply for this role please email a short cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

The closing date for applications is 16th March 2022.