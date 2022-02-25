SEARCH
Job Alert: Travel Department is hiring Sales and Customer Service Agents

By Leona Kenny
Travel Department are seeking Sales and Customer Service Agents.

As travel gets back and all that pent up demand comes to fruition, there are several permanent full and part-time roles available for Sales & Customer Service Agents.

The successful candidates will join an active team and report to the Sales & Call Centre Manager. If you have a passion for travel, love the buzz of getting that sale over the line and chatting to wonderful customers when they book a holiday, this is the ideal role for you.

The Role:

  • Providing a professional and focused phone service
  • Working to specific sales targets and goals
  • Maintaining relationships with new and existing customers
  • Handling customer queries, feedback, compliments and complaints
  • Working in a busy retail environment including weekends in line with store opening hours

Personal Attributes:

  • Sales focused
  • Passionate about travel
  • Enjoys a challenge and is driven by targets
  • Very strong attention to detail
  • Excellent at solving problems and providing superior customer support
  • An enthusiastic team player who learns fast
  • A capbable all-rounder
  • Self-starter attitude
  • Ability to adapt to new tasks and be flexible in working approach

Desired but not essential skills and experience:

  • Travel industry experience
  • Sales and customer service experience
  • Proven track record of achieving sales targets
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • A passion for Geography

Benefits for the right candidate:

  • Salary depending on experience plus generous monetary commission scheme
  • Travel Department is open 7 days a week
  • 20 days annual leave pro rata + more based on length of service
  • 6-month probationary period
  • Position based in Dublin 2, served by many transport links with flexibility for a blend of home and office working.

If you would like to apply for this role please email a short cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

The closing date for applications is 16th March 2022.

