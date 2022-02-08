Job Alert: Travel Department is Hiring

Travel Department is hiring for a Product Executive.
Are you a person with a flair for building travel itineraries and a passion for travel? If so, we just might have the perfect role for you! Our Product Executives work closely with our suppliers throughout the world to build and plan the best itineraries to suit our very valued customers.
Closing date for applications: 18th February 2022. If this sounds like the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]
We would like you to have:
- Very strong attention to detail
- A commercial focus and strong negotiation skills
- An outgoing personality with the ability to manage relationships with people and suppliers worldwide
- The ability to learn quickly in a busy environment
- Flexibility – ability to multitask!
- Work well under pressure and to tight deadlines
- An excellent knowledge of Word / Excel
You will be responsible for:
- Booking and administering services with inbound operators, hotels, coach companies and guides
- Creating website content for all elements of the tour including itinerary and hotel descriptions
- Updating Travel Department’s website with product information with relevant SEO content
- Proofing and checking reader offers, newspaper inserts, brochures and other marketing material
- Providing appropriate reports to suppliers based on allocations and customer feedback
- Monitoring success of tours and responding effectively
- Assisting with developing new tour types and new destinations
- Updating / training reservations staff with product details
- Researching and developing new and interesting itineraries including new coaching itineraries and holidays to new destinations
- Occasional site visits for hotel & destination inspections
- Review weekly trading reports and analyze data to report back to management with suggested actions
Package details:
- Full time role
- Salary commensurate with experience
- 20 days annual leave per year
- Discounted holidays
- Position based in Dublin 2, served by many transport links with flexibility for a blend of home and office working
- Dynamic and exciting industry and work environment
- Reports to: Product Manager