Job Alert: Travel Department is Hiring

Travel Department is hiring for a Product Executive.

Are you a person with a flair for building travel itineraries and a passion for travel? If so, we just might have the perfect role for you! Our Product Executives work closely with our suppliers throughout the world to build and plan the best itineraries to suit our very valued customers.

Closing date for applications: 18th February 2022. If this sounds like the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

We would like you to have:

Very strong attention to detail

A commercial focus and strong negotiation skills

An outgoing personality with the ability to manage relationships with people and suppliers worldwide

The ability to learn quickly in a busy environment

Flexibility – ability to multitask!

Work well under pressure and to tight deadlines

An excellent knowledge of Word / Excel

You will be responsible for:

Booking and administering services with inbound operators, hotels, coach companies and guides

Creating website content for all elements of the tour including itinerary and hotel descriptions

Updating Travel Department’s website with product information with relevant SEO content

Proofing and checking reader offers, newspaper inserts, brochures and other marketing material

Providing appropriate reports to suppliers based on allocations and customer feedback

Monitoring success of tours and responding effectively

Assisting with developing new tour types and new destinations

Updating / training reservations staff with product details

Researching and developing new and interesting itineraries including new coaching itineraries and holidays to new destinations

Occasional site visits for hotel & destination inspections

Review weekly trading reports and analyze data to report back to management with suggested actions

Package details: