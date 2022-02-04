Job Alert: Travel Counsellors is Hiring a Business Development Executive

Travel Counsellors is currently searching for a Business Development Executive to join the team.

This is a full-time role, working Monday to Friday with a level of flexibility around working from home (Hybrid Model). You’ll be working as part of the team based at the NSC Campus in Mahon, Cork.

The role will evolve over time, but initially, we are looking for someone to provide exceptional customer service and be one of the main points of contact for our Travel Counsellor franchisees who need support and guidance with bookings both leisure and corporate.

Desired Skills and Experience:

An emphasis on understanding Airfares, working with ITX, Consol, Group fares

Extensive knowledge of GDS systems

Well organised, a good listener, a clear communicator and be able to build strong relationships.

Corporate or leisure sale history (or both)

At leat 5 years of experience working in Travel Agency or in Tour Operator environment.

What will you get in return?

25 days Annual Leave

Free Parking

Travel perks where available

Private Health allowance

Company mobile phone

Full training provided of our internal systems, our culture and our model

If you are innovative, creative, self-confident and passionate about our industry; then we’d love to hear from you.

Please send up to date CV with cover email, in strict confidence to Cathy Burke, Managing Director, [email protected]

You can also check out more at Travel Counsellors.