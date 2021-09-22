Job Alert: Travalue, Navan is Hiring

Travalue, Navan in County Meath is hiring for a travel consultant.

The successful candidate will be working alongside a skilled and dedicated team to look after family holidays, cruises, worldwide trips and creating lots of special itineraries.

This is a full time and permanent role.

Applicants need:

• A background in the travel industry – 2 years experience in a travel agency would be an advantage.

• Experience in social media and marketing

• Passionate about excellent customer service

Travalue is an award-winning and successful team of leading travel professionals.

If you would like to join the team, email your C.V. to: [email protected]