Job Alert: Travalue, Navan is Hiring

Travalue, Navan in County Meath is hiring for a travel consultant.

The successful candidate will be working alongside a  skilled and dedicated team to look after family holidays, cruises, worldwide trips and creating lots of special itineraries.

This is a full time and permanent role.

Applicants need:

• A background in the travel industry – 2 years experience in a travel agency would be an advantage.
• Experience in social media and marketing
• Passionate about excellent customer service

Travalue is an award-winning and successful team of leading travel professionals.

If you would like to join the team, email your C.V. to: [email protected]

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

