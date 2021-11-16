Job Alert: Sunway Holidays is Hiring

Sunway Holidays is currently searching for a full-time Ticketing Agent to join the team.

The role will involve:

Issuing all tickets accurately in line with airline ticketing conditions.

Monitor and action queue daily to ensure all tickets are issued within the specified airline deadline.

General monitoring of Queues

Carrying out reissues, name changes and cancellations.

Contact airlines to deal with schedule changes and fare queries.

Knowledge of issuing Nett/CAT35 and published fares, reissuing and automated MCOs, BSP reconciliation.

Knowledge and understanding of scheduled airline contracts.

Support Sales staff with fare queries etc.

Support Admin team with reissues etc. to get tickets ready for dispatch.

General support with Admin and documents

Salary and conditions are negotiable. A minimum of two years of experience is preferred for this role.

To apply, send a CV and cover letter in confidence to [email protected]