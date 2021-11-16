Job Alert: Sunway Holidays is Hiring

HomejobsJob Alert: Sunway Holidays is Hiring
By Leona Kenny
Sunway Holidays is currently searching for a full-time Ticketing Agent to join the team.

The role will involve:

  • Issuing all tickets accurately in line with airline ticketing conditions.
  • Monitor and action queue daily to ensure all tickets are issued within the specified airline deadline.
  • General monitoring of Queues
  • Carrying out reissues, name changes and cancellations.
  • Contact airlines to deal with schedule changes and fare queries.
  • Knowledge of issuing Nett/CAT35 and published fares, reissuing and automated MCOs, BSP reconciliation.
  • Knowledge and understanding of scheduled airline contracts.
  • Support Sales staff with fare queries etc.
  • Support Admin team with reissues etc. to get tickets ready for dispatch.
  • General support with Admin and documents

Salary and conditions are negotiable. A minimum of two years of experience is preferred for this role.

To apply, send a CV and cover letter in confidence to [email protected]

Leona Kenny
