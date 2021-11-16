Job Alert: Sunway Holidays is Hiring

Sunway Holidays is currently searching for a full-time Ticketing Agent to join the team.
The role will involve:
- Issuing all tickets accurately in line with airline ticketing conditions.
- Monitor and action queue daily to ensure all tickets are issued within the specified airline deadline.
- General monitoring of Queues
- Carrying out reissues, name changes and cancellations.
- Contact airlines to deal with schedule changes and fare queries.
- Knowledge of issuing Nett/CAT35 and published fares, reissuing and automated MCOs, BSP reconciliation.
- Knowledge and understanding of scheduled airline contracts.
- Support Sales staff with fare queries etc.
- Support Admin team with reissues etc. to get tickets ready for dispatch.
- General support with Admin and documents
Salary and conditions are negotiable. A minimum of two years of experience is preferred for this role.
To apply, send a CV and cover letter in confidence to [email protected]