Job Alert: Sales & Customer Service Agents for Travel Department

Travel Department is looking for Sales & Customer Service Agents.

Permanent Full Time & Permanent Part Time Roles with Remote Working Options Available.

As travel gets back and all that pent up demand comes to fruition, we have several permanent full and part time roles available for Sales & Customer Service Agents.

The successful candidates will join the Travel Department’s very active team and report to their Sales & Call Centre Manager.

If you have a passion for travel, love the buzz of getting that sale over the line and chatting to wonderful customers when they book a holiday, this is the ideal role for you.

You’ll have targets to meet and exceed and you’ll be rewarded with the ability to earn uncapped commission.

You will handle customer queries and you’ll be challenged with plenty of variety. You’ll work with the wider team to make the customer experience best in class including marketing, operations, product, development, and finance. You’ll have the flexibility of blended home and office/retail working environments so you can enjoy a good work/life balance.

The Role:

Providing a professional and focused phone service

Working to specific sales targets and goals

Maintaining relationships with new and existing customers

Handling customer queries, feedback, compliments and complaints

Working in a busy retail environment including weekends in line with store opening hours

Personal Attributes:

Sales focused

Passionate about travel

Enjoys a challenge and is driven by targets

Very strong attention to detail

Excellent at solving problems and providing superior customer support

An enthusiastic team player who learns fast

A very capable “all-rounder”

Self starter

Ability to adapt to new tasks and be flexible in their working approach

Desired but not essential skills and experience:

Travel industry experience

Sales and customer service experience

Proven track record of achieving sales targets

Strong written and verbal communication skills

A passion for Geography

Salary / benefits / working hours etc for the right candidate:

Salary depending on experience plus generous monetary commission scheme

Travel Department is open 7 days a week

20 days annual leave pro rata + more based on length of service

6-month probationary period

Position based in Dublin 2, served by many transport links with flexibility for a blend of home and office working.

Dynamic and exciting industry and work environment

About the Travel Department

Irish owned and operated, Travel Department is a leading provider of guided group holidays, delivering memorable holidays to 1000s of people in Ireland and the UK. We’ve been operating for over 25 years bringing customers to wonderful destinations all over the world. Our team create fully guided group holidays that include everything from flights, accommodation, excursions to iconic sights and experienced local guides. Our customers come back time and time again thanks to our range of incredible destinations and to the best-in-class service that we provide.

Headquartered close Dublin’s vibrant docks area and the city centre, their greatest strengths are our people, our scale, our market leading position in Ireland and our unrivalled experience. Our team are experts, and all have one crucial thing in common – we are all passionate about travel.

If you would like to apply for this role please email a short cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

Only applicants who are selected for interview will be contacted.