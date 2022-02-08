SEARCH
HomejobsMore Travel Trade Opportunities with Limerick Travel!
jobs

More Travel Trade Opportunities with Limerick Travel!

By Leona Kenny
0
20

More Travel Trade Opportunities with Limerick Travel!

Limerick Travel, based on Bedford Row in Limerick, are now hiring for Travel Consultant positions. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years experience in Dynamic Packaging. In addition, experience with Amadeus/Travelport Airlines systems is an advantage.

Interested candidates should email their CV to  [email protected].

Keep switchedon with ITTN for all travel trade news including career opportunities across the industry.

E mail C.V. to  [email protected].

Leona Kenny
Previous articleSupplier of the Week: TUI Holidays
Next articleDalata announces biggest recruitment event on February 12

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie