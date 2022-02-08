More Travel Trade Opportunities with Limerick Travel!

Limerick Travel, based on Bedford Row in Limerick, are now hiring for Travel Consultant positions. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years experience in Dynamic Packaging. In addition, experience with Amadeus/Travelport Airlines systems is an advantage.

Interested candidates should email their CV to [email protected].

