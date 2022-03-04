Job Alert: Killiney Travel is Hiring

Killiney Travel is hiring for Sales and Customer Service Roles.

If you are an experienced travel professional looking to join an expanding team or someone looking to start a career in the travel sector at an exciting time as travel recovers, we have a role for you.

The Role

We have a number of roles available selling the full range of holidays including Sun, Ski, Cruise and Long Haul. You will be working in a busy retail environment providing a professional and focused telephone and face to face service. Ensuring you maintain existing client relationships and develop a new client base will be a key part of your role as part of the Killiney Travel team.

The Candidate

You should be sales focused with a passion for travel or keen to learn. Full training will be provided for trainee candidates. Self-motivation, the ability to focus on sales targets and provide excellent customer service are essential. Strong written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and a flexible approach are key.

Salary & Benefits

Basic salary depending on experience plus generous incentive scheme. Trainees will be employed on a 6 month probationary period and receive full training.

To apply for any of these roles please email your CV to [email protected]