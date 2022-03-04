Job Alert: Keith Prowse is hiring a Business Travel Consultant

Keith Prowse Ireland are looking for a part-time Business Travel Consultant
This is a busy role with a cross-over through multiple business functions. The role is part-time and will be 3 days a week, with an out of office requirement and flexibility.
The office is based in Marlborough Street, Dublin 1.
Requirements:
- Previous travel experience required (corporate)
- Excellent worldwide flights knowledge
- GDS experience (Galileo preferable) – to obtain best possible flight options/fares for clients
- A flexible working attitude
- Ability to work on own initative
- Excelennt verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to take on New projects
- Strong client focus
Responsibilities
- To provide help and support to our existing team of Business Travel Consultants
- To provide excellent Travel Management Services to our client base
- Working with VIP corporate clients on worldwide booking of flights, hotels, car hire and other travel related services
- Client invoicing and reporting
- Other administration work as required across departments
To apply for the position please submit CV to [email protected]
Closing date: 21 March 2022