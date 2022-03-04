Job Alert: Keith Prowse is hiring a Business Travel Consultant

Keith Prowse Ireland are looking for a part-time Business Travel Consultant

This is a busy role with a cross-over through multiple business functions. The role is part-time and will be 3 days a week, with an out of office requirement and flexibility.

The office is based in Marlborough Street, Dublin 1.

Requirements:

Previous travel experience required (corporate)

Excellent worldwide flights knowledge

GDS experience (Galileo preferable) – to obtain best possible flight options/fares for clients

A flexible working attitude Ability to work on own initative

Excelennt verbal and written communication skills

Ability to take on New projects

Strong client focus

Responsibilities

To provide help and support to our existing team of Business Travel Consultants

To provide excellent Travel Management Services to our client base

Working with VIP corporate clients on worldwide booking of flights, hotels, car hire and other travel related services

Client invoicing and reporting

Other administration work as required across departments

To apply for the position please submit CV to [email protected]

Closing date: 21 March 2022