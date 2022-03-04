SEARCH
Job Alert: Keith Prowse is hiring a Business Travel Consultant

By Leona Kenny
Keith Prowse Ireland are looking for a part-time Business Travel Consultant

This is a busy role with a cross-over through multiple business functions. The role is part-time and will be 3 days a week, with an out of office requirement and flexibility.

The office is based in Marlborough Street, Dublin 1.

Requirements:

  • Previous travel experience required (corporate)
  • Excellent worldwide flights knowledge
  • GDS experience (Galileo preferable) – to obtain best possible flight options/fares for clients
  • A flexible working attitude
  • Ability to work on own initative
  • Excelennt verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to take on New projects
  • Strong client focus

Responsibilities

  • To provide help and support to our existing team of Business Travel Consultants
  • To provide excellent Travel Management Services to our client base
  • Working with VIP corporate clients on worldwide booking of flights, hotels, car hire and other travel related services
  • Client invoicing and reporting
  • Other administration work as required across departments

To apply for the position please submit CV to [email protected]

Closing date: 21 March 2022

Leona Kenny
