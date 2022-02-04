Job Alert: Dawson Travel is Hiring

Dawson Travel are searching for travel agents to join their team.

Dawson Travel is a well-known, loved, and trusted company that has been trading for thirty years.

Post-Covid we are all creating a new normal. We are taking the business forward into the future of travel. We want to work in partnership with you to create the flexibility you have always wanted, to work your own hours from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

We can offer you a ready-to-go business sim card, PC with a remote back-office system, access to our social media, and our website to promote your own deals. You’ll earn money from uncapped commission on all the travel services you sell. You will be supported with admin and accounts, and there will always be help on hand if needed.

What we need from you:

A commitment to work part-time or full-time with fully flexible hours.

An experienced travel agent, with good references

Honest and trustworthy, with a passion for travel?

Can you create great travel experiences for your clients?

We would really love to hear from you.

Contact Paul today for an informal chat on 0872130441or email your CV with a cover note to [email protected].