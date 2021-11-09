Job Alert: Classic Resorts looking for full-and part-time sales consultants

Classic Resorts is looking for full- and part-time sales consultants, based in their Dublin Head office, and encourage hybrid or remote workers to join their award winning sales team.

They are expanding their team and need well-travelled, confident individuals to help them continue to fulfil their clients’ needs and expectations.

Classic Resorts is an award-winning, privately owned company and part of the Cassidy Travel Group, leading the market in tailor-made worldwide holidays.

Over the past 35+ years they have built an industry leading reputation for helping their clients’ plan their holidays and honeymoons and this is entirely down to the knowledge, enthusiasm and dedication of their staff.

Successful candidates will experience travel perks and fam trips, plus a pension option, as part of the Sales Consultant’s role.

Application to be sent to [email protected]