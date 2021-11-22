Job Alert: Cassidy Travel is hiring a graphic designer

“Ready for a change? Ready for a challenge? Ready to join Ireland’s award-winning travel organisation?”
Cassidy Travel is looking for an experienced graphic designer to develop the organisation’s ongoing digital marketing team. You will be part of an experienced team of highly motivated and strong performing individuals.
Their business is entering an exciting phase as they increase their focus across all digital channels.
Duties include
- Creating website and landing page designs and producing samples
- Meeting with internal teams to discuss their requirements or to receive feedback.
- Developing a high level of expertise in programming languages such as JavaScript and HTML.
- Maintaining and updating front end of existing websites
- Testing the website for problems
- Ensuring the site is properly optimised for the search engines.
- Keeping up to date with new software developments.
Requirements
- A ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work autonomously
- Strong project planning, tracking, and delivery skills
- Bachelor’s degree
- 3+ years related experience
- High level of experience using the following software:
- Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop
- Adobe Creative Suite: Illustrator
- Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign
- Wireframing Tools
- HTML5
- JQuery
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Content Management Systems
Role: This could potentially be a full-time or part-time role depending on experience with the option of hybrid working.
Salary: Negotiable based on experience
Please send applications through to [email protected] closing 10 December