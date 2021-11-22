Job Alert: Cassidy Travel is hiring a graphic designer

“Ready for a change? Ready for a challenge? Ready to join Ireland’s award-winning travel organisation?”

Cassidy Travel is looking for an experienced graphic designer to develop the organisation’s ongoing digital marketing team. You will be part of an experienced team of highly motivated and strong performing individuals.

Their business is entering an exciting phase as they increase their focus across all digital channels.

Duties include

Creating website and landing page designs and producing samples

Meeting with internal teams to discuss their requirements or to receive feedback.

Developing a high level of expertise in programming languages such as JavaScript and HTML.

Maintaining and updating front end of existing websites

Testing the website for problems

Ensuring the site is properly optimised for the search engines.

Keeping up to date with new software developments.

Requirements

A ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work autonomously

Strong project planning, tracking, and delivery skills

Bachelor’s degree

3+ years related experience

High level of experience using the following software: Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop Adobe Creative Suite: Illustrator Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign Wireframing Tools HTML5 JQuery CSS JavaScript Content Management Systems



Role: This could potentially be a full-time or part-time role depending on experience with the option of hybrid working.

Salary: Negotiable based on experience

Please send applications through to [email protected] closing 10 December