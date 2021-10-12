Job Alert: Best4Travel, Dublin is Hiring

Best4Travel is hiring.

Best4Travel have Sales Roles available for Travel Consultants in the Dublin area.

The role

The Role involves selling ski, sun, cruise, long-haul and USA holidays to the public. Working as part of a team and attention to administration detail is key.

This role also involves face to face selling, building up trust and maintaining a good relationship with clients.

The Candidate

The successful candidate will have at least 2 years of experience in a similar role. They are a positive, upbeat individual with excellent written and verbal skills. Flexibility is also needed as applicants may have to work in different stores on odd occasions.

What Best4Travel Offer

• Ongoing Sales Training to be held on-site in your store or in our Head Office with our dedicated trainers.

• Invites to various travel functions and company social gatherings.

• A very competitive, attractive salary with the option of bonuses if set sales targets are hit.

• The opportunity to attend trips abroad throughout the year to help you gain more experience in specific product selling.

For the ambitious individual, the chance to progress within the company to senior or managerial roles and to be reimbursed appropriately.

If this role is for you, apply today!

Please email [email protected] with your CV & cover letter to apply.