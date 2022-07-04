Etihad Holidays is Expanding and Recruiting in Ireland

Etihad Holidays is growing in Ireland and with this expansion, they are looking for a Business Development Manager to work with trade partners and manage the overall operations in Ireland.

They are also recruiting a Business Development Executive to support the BDM and manage some B2C touchpoints in Ireland and Europe. Tour operating experience is desirable.

Etihad Holidays is registered with CAR and have a travel trade portal should anyone wish to register and access their flight-inclusive packages.

Further information on both positions can be found here:

Business Development Manager- https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3156001873

Business Development Executive – https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3155069529