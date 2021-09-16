jobs

Emirates Launches Global Recruitment Drive

Emirates has launched a global recruitment drive to recruit over 3,000 employees to join its Dubai hub.

There are 3000 cabin crew positions and 500 airport service employee roles advertised.

The roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles.

Both jobs offer exciting opportunities for friendly, energetic, and service-oriented people to meet and interact with the world as Emirates’ brand ambassadors.

Emirates has gradually restored its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world.

Over the past months, it has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were made redundant when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in the industry.

Candidates interested in joining Emirates can find out more about the job requirements and submit their applications on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com.

