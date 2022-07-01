Cassidy Travel Wants You

Cassidy Travel is currently looking for a retail manager for their Blanchardstown Travel Shop and a senior travel consultant.

Retail Manager

You will be leading an experienced team of highly motivated and strong-performing individuals whilst ensuring that customers are first and foremost in everything that Cassidy does. You will be commercially focused; you will be driven by results and have the ability to drive a great team. Travel will be your passion and you will be keen to share your knowledge both with your crew and customers. You will be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day running of the store whilst building and sustaining loyal and repeat customers through exceptional service that Cassidy clients expect from us.

Senior Travel Consultant

Cassidy Travel Ireland’s multi-award-winning Travel Agency is seeking experienced travel consultants to work remotely or in retail stores. You will be working alongside fellow knowledgeable professionals.

You will be booking a variety of holidays, cruises, city breaks, sports packages and, long haul trips supplied by a wide range of airlines and tour operators.

Base salary with a wide-ranging benefits package including commission, incentives, travel discounts and, fam trips. Cassidy Travel encourages further progression either through their 10 travel shops or in specialised divisions in the Dublin area. To apply, please email [email protected]