Cassidy Travel Is Hiring: Ticketing Agent

Cassidy Travel is hiring and have a vacancy for a full-time experienced ticketing agent to work as part of their centre of excellence team based in their head office in Liffey Street Dublin 1

The successful candidate will be working as part of a highly skilled and dedicated team with responsibilities for all matters relating to scheduled tickets.

This centralised area is the gatekeeper for the business and manages and provides support to the other areas within the Cassidy Travel Group to ensure a smooth, efficient and, professional service throughout.

What do They need?

  • A detail-obsessed person with a passion and a love of the ticketing side of the travel business
  • A deep understanding of Amadeus and all fare rules, regulations and classes
  • Someone who enjoys challenges and the ability to stick with things until resolution is found
  • A people’s person to support our internal customers (colleagues) daily with your expert knowledge
  • Someone who likes to think outside the box and, enjoys striving for new efficiencies
  • A person who is proficient with refund queries/ADM’s/ACM’s
  • Someone who likes training others and encouraging successes
  • A can-do person who sees no blocks only obstacles to workaround
  • The ability to manage Q’s, and liaise with airline partners
  • A person who likes to multitask and keen on self-development

In return

  • We provide a creative experience and always open to new ideas
  • Generous salary commensurable to expertise
  • Pension options
  • Great team support and atmosphere
  • Ability to work with a fast paced and multi-award winning agent
  • Bespoke projects and new exciting challenges
  • Bonus options

If you think this role fits your profile then we would welcome the opportunity to discuss with you further and provide more information – There is the potential to work from home for part of the working week.

Please contact [email protected] in confidence position closes on 31/8/21

 

