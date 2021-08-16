Cassidy Travel is Hiring: Sports Enthusiast!

Are you a sports fanatic?

Do you love the roar of a crowd, the anticipation of the unknown, the common desires and the oohs and the aahs… Is it the excitement and elation of a game mixed with the possibility of a crushing disappointment? Whatever it is… sport draws us together in herds like nothing else!

Cassidy Travel, Irelands multi-award winning travel company, might be looking for you? If you want to live that dream and join our sports-mad team then you might be the right fit for us.

We are in the business of making dreams come true – our worldwide holidays are renowned for their value and diversity.

We are experts when it comes to finding the right fit for our clients, whether that is sun & beach, city, cruise, luxury or, indeed sports – and we do this every single day no matter where in the world that might be.

We are expanding our Cassidy Sports Division and want to attract the right talent to continue to help us build into the future

What They Need

Travel industry experience min 2 years

Experience in selling, creating sports packages/tours previously

Proven sales record

Proficient in excel and ability to pick up on new IT systems

An excellent team player with extraordinary attention to detail

Someone who can spot opportunities from the other side of the pitch

An individual who likes being involved with a can-do attitude

Passion and hunger for all things sports

In return

We provide a creative experience and are always open to new ideas

Generous salary commensurable to expertise

Pension and bonus options

Great team support and atmosphere

Ability to work with a fast-paced and multi-award winning agent

Bespoke projects and new exciting challenges

Opportunities to travel

If this could be you and you want to join our team then email [email protected] with a copy of your CV in the strictest confidence – position closes 31/8/21