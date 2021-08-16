Cassidy Travel is Hiring: Sports Enthusiast!

Are you a sports fanatic?
Do you love the roar of a crowd, the anticipation of the unknown, the common desires and the oohs and the aahs… Is it the excitement and elation of a game mixed with the possibility of a crushing disappointment? Whatever it is… sport draws us together in herds like nothing else!
Cassidy Travel, Irelands multi-award winning travel company, might be looking for you? If you want to live that dream and join our sports-mad team then you might be the right fit for us.
We are in the business of making dreams come true – our worldwide holidays are renowned for their value and diversity.
We are experts when it comes to finding the right fit for our clients, whether that is sun & beach, city, cruise, luxury or, indeed sports – and we do this every single day no matter where in the world that might be.
We are expanding our Cassidy Sports Division and want to attract the right talent to continue to help us build into the future
What They Need
- Travel industry experience min 2 years
- Experience in selling, creating sports packages/tours previously
- Proven sales record
- Proficient in excel and ability to pick up on new IT systems
- An excellent team player with extraordinary attention to detail
- Someone who can spot opportunities from the other side of the pitch
- An individual who likes being involved with a can-do attitude
- Passion and hunger for all things sports
In return
- We provide a creative experience and are always open to new ideas
- Generous salary commensurable to expertise
- Pension and bonus options
- Great team support and atmosphere
- Ability to work with a fast-paced and multi-award winning agent
- Bespoke projects and new exciting challenges
- Opportunities to travel
If this could be you and you want to join our team then email [email protected] with a copy of your CV in the strictest confidence – position closes 31/8/21
