Cassidy Travel is Hiring: Experienced Retail Consultant

Cassidy Travel – Ireland’s multi-award-winning Travel Agency – is seeking three experienced travel consultants to work in their city centre stores. You will be working alongside fellow knowledgeable professionals in lively upbeat retail spaces.

You will be booking a variety of holidays, cruises, city breaks, sports packages and, long haul trips supplied by a wide range of airlines and tour operators. If you have previous travel experience and would like to work in the safety of an established and respected travel company then read on for further details.

What They Need

  • Previous retail travel experience or travel sales experience
  • Confident seller and attention to detail
  • Excellent geographical knowledge
  • Ability to offer a high level of customer service and work in a team environment
  • Previous experience of working to and achieving sales targets
  • A passion for our customers and the travel industry-

In return

  • We provide a creative experience and are always open to new ideas
  • Generous salary commensurable to expertise
  • Pension and bonus options
  • Great team support and atmosphere
  • Ability to work with a fast-paced and multi-award winning agent
  • Bespoke projects and new exciting challenges
  • Opportunities to travel

Base salary with a wide-ranging benefits package including commission, incentives, travel discounts and, fam trips.  Cassidy Travel encourage further progression either through our 10 travel shops or in our specialised divisions in the Dublin area

INTERESTED? If this could be you and you want to join our team then email your CV to [email protected] in the strictest confidence – The position closes on  31/8/21

 

