Cassidy Travel Is Hiring – Graphic/Web Designer

Ready for a change?  Ready for a challenge?  Ready to join Ireland’s award-winning travel agent?

Graphic/Web Designer

What we need..

We are recruiting for a graphic/web designer. The successful candidate will deliver design content related projects for our 10 retail stores, a range of branded brochures and design our web site landing pages. This role provides a great opportunity for the right applicant to work in a fast paced and rewarding environment in an industry that never stands still.

What technical skills we need

  • Industry standard – Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop/Illustrator & InDesign
  • Wireframing Tools
  • Proficiency with HTML5, JQuery, CSS, JavaScript
  • Experience working with Frameworks
  • Content Management Systems
  • Demonstrable design skills

What personal skills we need

  • Ability to multi-task and good communicator
  • Friendly and outgoing disposition
  • Creative eye and ability to manage one’s own work
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Highly organised and ability to work to deadlines
  • Flexible and adaptable
  • Fluent in spoken and written English

What the position entails

  • Creating website and landing page designs and producing samples
  • Creating printed matter flyers/brochures/publicity creative’s
  • Work with team members to produce best in class and exchange ideas.
  • Developing a high level of expertise in programming languages such as JavaScript and HTML.
  • Maintaining and updating front end of existing websites
  • Testing the website for problems
  • Ensuring the site is properly optimised for the search engines.
  • Keeping up to date with new software developments.

 

What’s in it for you..

  • Opportunity to be creative, grow and implement ideas
  • Working with a motivated and highly charged team
  • Prepare for a different day, every day
  • Salary commensurable with experience
  • Pension options
  • Discounted travel

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on elevating the ordinary to the exceptional and delivering experiences of a lifetime

Interested – contact Sharon on [email protected]  closing date 18th June

