Ready for a change? Ready for a challenge? Ready to join Ireland’s award-winning travel agent?
Graphic/Web Designer
What we need..
We are recruiting for a graphic/web designer. The successful candidate will deliver design content related projects for our 10 retail stores, a range of branded brochures and design our web site landing pages. This role provides a great opportunity for the right applicant to work in a fast paced and rewarding environment in an industry that never stands still.
What technical skills we need
- Industry standard – Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop/Illustrator & InDesign
- Wireframing Tools
- Proficiency with HTML5, JQuery, CSS, JavaScript
- Experience working with Frameworks
- Content Management Systems
- Demonstrable design skills
What personal skills we need
- Ability to multi-task and good communicator
- Friendly and outgoing disposition
- Creative eye and ability to manage one’s own work
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Highly organised and ability to work to deadlines
- Flexible and adaptable
- Fluent in spoken and written English
What the position entails
- Creating website and landing page designs and producing samples
- Creating printed matter flyers/brochures/publicity creative’s
- Work with team members to produce best in class and exchange ideas.
- Developing a high level of expertise in programming languages such as JavaScript and HTML.
- Maintaining and updating front end of existing websites
- Testing the website for problems
- Ensuring the site is properly optimised for the search engines.
- Keeping up to date with new software developments.
What’s in it for you..
- Opportunity to be creative, grow and implement ideas
- Working with a motivated and highly charged team
- Prepare for a different day, every day
- Salary commensurable with experience
- Pension options
- Discounted travel
Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on elevating the ordinary to the exceptional and delivering experiences of a lifetime
Interested – contact Sharon on [email protected] closing date 18th June
