Cassidy Travel Is Hiring – Graphic/Web Designer

Ready for a change? Ready for a challenge? Ready to join Ireland’s award-winning travel agent?

Graphic/Web Designer

What we need..

We are recruiting for a graphic/web designer. The successful candidate will deliver design content related projects for our 10 retail stores, a range of branded brochures and design our web site landing pages. This role provides a great opportunity for the right applicant to work in a fast paced and rewarding environment in an industry that never stands still.

What technical skills we need

Industry standard – Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop/Illustrator & InDesign

Wireframing Tools

Proficiency with HTML5, JQuery, CSS, JavaScript

Experience working with Frameworks

Content Management Systems

Demonstrable design skills

What personal skills we need

Ability to multi-task and good communicator

Friendly and outgoing disposition

Creative eye and ability to manage one’s own work

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Highly organised and ability to work to deadlines

Flexible and adaptable

Fluent in spoken and written English

What the position entails

Creating website and landing page designs and producing samples

Creating printed matter flyers/brochures/publicity creative’s

Work with team members to produce best in class and exchange ideas.

Developing a high level of expertise in programming languages such as JavaScript and HTML.

Maintaining and updating front end of existing websites

Testing the website for problems

Ensuring the site is properly optimised for the search engines.

Keeping up to date with new software developments.

What’s in it for you..

Opportunity to be creative, grow and implement ideas

Working with a motivated and highly charged team

Prepare for a different day, every day

Salary commensurable with experience

Pension options

Discounted travel

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on elevating the ordinary to the exceptional and delivering experiences of a lifetime

Interested – contact Sharon on [email protected] closing date 18th June