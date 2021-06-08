Cassidy Travel is Hiring – Customer Service Executive

Job Role – Customer Service Executive

Cassidy Travel is Ireland’s leading Travel Company with over 100 employees, 10 retail offices, several specialist divisions including on line and a wholesale luxury brand.

We are hiring and have a vacancy for a full time experienced customer service executive to work as part of our centre of excellence team based in our head office in Liffey Street Dublin 1 with some home working considered.

You will report to the Customer Service Manager and assist her in her responsibilities for overseeing the daily operations of the customer services department. The customer service executive will work under the expert guidance and leadership of the customer service manager from the outset with a view to taking on a more active and senior role as time progresses.

The successful candidate should have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in customer service, and should have a passion and an in-depth knowledge of complaint handling and be a good communicator. Proficiency in letter writing is a must and some experience in claim handling.

The successful individual will be working with highly skilled and dedicated teams, will be a people person, have strong relationships with suppliers, with shop managers, and be used to engaging others to create a “can do” attitude to resolve complaints and mitigate losses to the business.

What do we need?

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in customer facing role, complaint handling and be familiar with CRM systems.

A detail-obsessed person with a desire to get things done, see things through to the end and be result’s focused and most importantly customer focussed.

Be proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel and be an excellent communicator, particularly in letter writing.

Provide a high level of customer service at all times by excelling every time

Be willing to learn and work alongside the customer service manager who will act as mentor in all things customer service and legal related

Be willing to multi-task and to strive to exceed expectations

Be a person who is willing to learn and keen on self-development and progression

Be empathic and understanding when handling customer queries and complaints, even with the most difficult of customers

Some knowledge of the travel industry and relevant legislation and processes is desirable but not a pre-requisite.

This role will expand and we expect the successful candidate to be willing to embrace, upskill and evolve over the next few years with a view to taking full responsibility for complaint handling and report production.