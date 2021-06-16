Best4Travel Are Hiring

CALLING ALL EXPERIENCED TRAVEL AGENTS . WE ARE NOW HIRING

Best4Travel are aiming to re-open by the 1st of July & are looking for experienced Travel Agents! The positions are aimed at individuals who wish to join the fastest growing Travel Agency in the Nation. Best4Travel have Sales Roles available for Travel Consultants in the Meath & Limerick Area.

If this is you … apply today! Please email [email protected] with your CV & cover letter to apply.

What Best4Travel Offer

• The chance to join a new and expanding young, vibrant, successful company that know the value of having the right people on board.

• A very competitive, attractive salary with the option of gaining bonuses if set sales targets are hit.

• The opportunity to attend trips abroad throughout the year to help you gain more experience in specific product selling.

• For the ambitious individual, the chance to progress within the company to senior or managerial roles and to be reimbursed appropriately.

• Ongoing Sales Training to be held on site in your store or in our Head Office with our dedicated trainers.

• Invites to various travel functions and company social gatherings.

The Role

• Selling Ski, Sun, Cruise, Tailor made, USA, Excursions and long haul Holidays direct to the public.

• Face to face selling to your clients and by various social media platforms.

• Attention to detail with all administration involved with booking your clients holiday.

• Working as part of team to help and assist and drive sales for your dedicated store.

• To strive to build up a client base that value you as their Travel Agent thus ensuring repeat business and valued client relationship.

The Candidate

• At least 2 years Experience within the Travel Industry in a similar sales role is ideal.

• A dynamic positive up beat individual with a passion for sales & travel who thrives on closing that valued sale.

• Excellent English skills, both verbal and written.

• An individual who enjoys following and supporting Best4Travel procedures and who is comfortable working within a team and independently when needed.

• A flexible individual who may cover and work on the odd occasion in different stores.