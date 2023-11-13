Supplier Spotlight – Virgin Atlantic to Reintroduce Group Travel!

SEARCH
Carrie Day
Group travel, be it corporate or leisure, has always been a key piece of business for the Irish Travel trade and is an area many are wishing to grow in 2024.

Feedback from recent events and agent visits is that Virgin Atlantic is a carrier that Irish consumers have always loved and continue to do so. It is a product that agents want to sell and are confident that their clients will have an incredible experience.

Virgin Atlantic is actively listening to the Irish Travel trade and responding to its needs to help grow their mutual business.

With that, the airline is delighted to announce the reintroduction of group bookings from Ireland.

This is a great opportunity to offer groups a huge choice of incredible destinations that connect seamlessly from Ireland with Aer Lingus via London Heathrow.

With the recent introduction of five new routes – São Paulo, Turks & Caicos, Dubai, Bengaluru, and Las Vegas ex Manchester – along with extra availability across the network, the possibilities are endless for the Irish travel trade and their clients.

Travel agents and Tour Operators can request group quotes departing from Ireland by emailing Virgin’s groups department at [email protected]

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
